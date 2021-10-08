Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 30,000 Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $239,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

