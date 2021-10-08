Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases 740 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average is $137.50. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

