Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $352.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.25 and a 12 month high of $369.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

