Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $438,000 Investment in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of eHealth by 16.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 330,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 68.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

