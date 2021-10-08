Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $62,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $351.05. 434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,528. The company has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

