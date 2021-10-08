LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SCD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 52,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,724. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
