Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LTHM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.33, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. Livent has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $27.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Analysts predict that Livent will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

