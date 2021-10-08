Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

LAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

LAC opened at $21.19 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 21.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after buying an additional 374,162 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 48.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 293,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 21.6% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 25.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

