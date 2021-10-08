Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,800 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 774,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of LGHL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 1,826,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,191. Lion Group has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lion Group by 55.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lion Group by 108.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 49,647 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lion Group by 121.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 28,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Group in the first quarter valued at $549,000. 1.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

