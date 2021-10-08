Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Numerous product introductions and enhancement of the existing products will drive revenues at Lincoln National. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees are expected to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment. The acquisition of Liberty Mutual's group benefits business, has positioned the company as a Group Benefits market leader. Divestment of its non-core and less profitable units will streamline its operations. The company's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. Its capital position also looks strong. For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenue growth is 131.2% and 5.4%, respectively. However, high leverage is a concern. The Delta variant of COVID-19 might cause a spike in claims, which can adversely affect the company's margins.”

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.61.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 18.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 10.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.