LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Up 24.3% in September

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

LightInTheBox stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,108. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.56.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 28.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LightInTheBox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

