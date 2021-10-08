Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.88

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as low as $4.50. Lightbridge shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 92,236 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $30.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTBR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lightbridge by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lightbridge by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightbridge by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

