Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.88

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as low as $4.50. Lightbridge shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 92,236 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $30.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
