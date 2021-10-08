LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Short Interest Up 17.3% in September

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,575,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LFST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of LFST stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. 2,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,810. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.