Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.13.

LSI stock opened at $118.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 16.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

