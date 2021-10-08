Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,873,000.

IEUR stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $60.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67.

