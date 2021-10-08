Lido Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,000 Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Energous by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WATT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. Energous Co. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $125.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.36.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a negative net margin of 7,172.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $37,606.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 21,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $50,699.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,234.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,750 shares of company stock worth $266,531 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

