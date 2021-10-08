Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 538,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,461,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 814,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,208,000 after buying an additional 29,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $289.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $200.03 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.33 and a 200 day moving average of $303.64.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.