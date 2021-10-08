Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 600,072 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13,971.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,072 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 12,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average is $140.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

