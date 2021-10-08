Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 191,383 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7,987.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,060,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

