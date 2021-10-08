Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 129,843 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,978.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,843 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 651.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $57.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

