Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5,535.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,171 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,916,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,391,000 after purchasing an additional 555,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 201,333 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

