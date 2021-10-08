Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 129,843 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,978.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 129,843 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 45,844 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

