Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 587,397 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 16,275.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,397 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after buying an additional 1,475,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $156.23 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

