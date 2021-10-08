Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Down 3.3%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $168.61 and last traded at $168.61. 217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 148,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.92. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

