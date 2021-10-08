LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.97.

LX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

LX stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.90.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. Oceanlink Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% during the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,634 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $79,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 264,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in LexinFintech by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,353 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

