Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.45 ($11.12).

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Leoni stock opened at €12.80 ($15.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.62. Leoni has a 12-month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 12-month high of €18.50 ($21.76). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.69. The firm has a market cap of $418.16 million and a PE ratio of -3.24.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

