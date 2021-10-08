Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII) Short Interest Down 25.1% in September

Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the August 31st total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE LIII traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,340. Leo Holdings III has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIII. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Leo Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leo Holdings III by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 411,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Leo Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leo Holdings III by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 92,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leo Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

