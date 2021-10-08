Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.44, but opened at $56.01. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 6,529 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 141,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 462,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,208,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -49.49 and a beta of -0.15.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

