Legal & General Group Plc Sells 66,425 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,425 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.32% of Kohl’s worth $27,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

