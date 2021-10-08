Legal & General Group Plc Sells 188,090 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,336,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,090 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $28,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

ESRT stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

