Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,051 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.41% of SYNNEX worth $26,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 58.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,214,000 after buying an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 52.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after acquiring an additional 346,510 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 170.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after acquiring an additional 270,363 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,475.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 225,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $490,812.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,740. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNX opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.28.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

