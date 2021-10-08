Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,051 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.41% of SYNNEX worth $26,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 58.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,214,000 after buying an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 52.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after buying an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 170.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after buying an additional 270,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in SYNNEX by 1,475.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.28. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $490,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,101.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,740 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

