Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 140,592 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 974,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,592 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CAE were worth $30,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 147,876.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 139,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CAE by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in CAE by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CAE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.42, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

