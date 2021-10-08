Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 140,592 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 974,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,592 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CAE were worth $30,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 147,876.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 139,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CAE by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in CAE by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CAE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.42, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81.
CAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.
CAE Profile
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
