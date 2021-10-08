Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,682,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,108 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $27,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 337,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

