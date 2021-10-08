Legal & General Group Plc Has $32.34 Million Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $32,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $713,562,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,916,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,438,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,157,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

WFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

