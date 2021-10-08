Legal & General Group Plc Has $25.36 Million Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in JOYY were worth $25,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in JOYY by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on YY. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

JOYY stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.12%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

