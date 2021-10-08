Legal & General Group Plc Has $25.36 Million Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in JOYY were worth $25,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,235,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,965,000 after buying an additional 1,191,380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after buying an additional 654,312 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 576,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,062,000 after buying an additional 157,588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at $45,758,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

YY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.