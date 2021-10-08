Legal & General Group Plc Buys 52,466 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Athene were worth $31,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Athene by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $25,224.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock worth $1,009,432. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

