Legal & General Group Plc Buys 27,552 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $24,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 8,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

LSXMA stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $50.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

