Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,537 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.44% of Brookfield Renewable worth $31,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 67.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 609,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 130.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 513,095 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 62.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 871,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 335,664 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 34.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,816,000 after purchasing an additional 322,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BEPC stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

