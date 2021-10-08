Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 9,986,541 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,986,541 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CyberArk Software worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 302.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after acquiring an additional 508,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after buying an additional 298,851 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $35,735,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $35,280,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $33,786,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.86.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $165.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

