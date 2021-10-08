Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,606 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $133.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $155.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

