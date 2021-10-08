Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAC opened at $66.08 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22.

