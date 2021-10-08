Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $10.22 Million in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 325,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,107 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,403,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 882,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 523,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 16.1% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 428,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 59,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.96. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $33.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.