Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $159.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.05 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.09.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

