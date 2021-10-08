Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWIM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,930,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

