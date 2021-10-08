Latash Investments LLC Invests $288,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.2% of Latash Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.37. 143,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,258. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $343.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.30.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

