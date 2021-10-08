Latash Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Latash Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $11.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,796.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,786.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,506.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,465.45 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

