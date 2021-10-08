Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

LW stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. 93,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,500. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

