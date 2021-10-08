L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSTR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.88.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 493.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.